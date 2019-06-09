PHOENIX — A student at a west Phoenix high school was taken into custody Thursday after a weapon was found in their possession on campus.

Maryvale High School Principal Shakira Simmons said in a letter to parents that administrators received a tip that there may be a weapon on campus Thursday afternoon.

School officials quickly investigated and "discovered this report to be true," Simmons said.

The weapon was "immediately confiscated" and the student was detained and taken into custody, she added.

The student was not identified. School officials also did not say what type of weapon was found.

Simmons said the school could not release more information because it is an active investigation involving a minor.

"Safety is our number one priority in Phoenix Union and we are proud of our fast-acting personnel who got involved immediately and resolved this situation," Simmons said.

Maryvale High School is located near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix.