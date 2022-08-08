Maricopa police officers okay after shootout with suspect

The original 911 call came out when the suspect's roommate says he attacked him with a knife.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — A shootout between Maricopa police and a man who allegedly attacked his roommate happened Sunday night.

Police exchanged gunfire with 50-year-old Michael Zapata after he fled and crashed near Maricopa Casa Grande Highway and Porter Road, according to police.

No one was hurt.

When officers arrived, they say Zapata sped off in a vehicle and crashed into another car. At that point, that’s when police say Zapata shot at officers.

Zapata wasn’t injured when police returned fire.

He was treated at the hospital and has since been booked into the Pinal County Jail.

His roommate was taken to a hospital for stabbing and burn wounds.

