Maricopa man arrested for refusing to wear mask during 'Hamilton' performance, police say

Connor Loretz was detained Saturday after he allegedly assaulted staff at Arizona State University's Gammage Auditorium who tried to get him to put on a face mask.

TEMPE, Ariz. — An audience member attending a recent performance of "Hamilton" at ASU's Gammage Auditorium was arrested after they allegedly assaulted staff members who attempted to get them to put on a face mask.

Connor Loretz, 32, of Maricopa was arrested on Saturday for charges of assault and trespassing after he allegedly caused a ruckus over Gammage's mask-mandate policy.

According to court records, the theater's house manager spotted Loretz enter the building without a face covering. Gammage requires attendees to wear face masks during live performances.

The manager informed Loretz he could not enter the auditorium without a mask and offered him one to wear.

Campus police said Loretz grabbed the manager's arm and pushed her back so Loretz could gain entry into the theater.

Loretz shoved another staff member before taking his seat in the auditorium, ASU police said.

ASU police said the man was asked to leave the venue and was escorted out of the building. Witnesses claim those who were attending Saturday’s show began cheering when the man was removed.

Campus police said the man was being held on suspicion of assault, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Up to Speed