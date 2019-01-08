PHOENIX — A 52-year-old man from Maricopa was arrested Tuesday for allegedly selling counterfeit Viagra pills online.

Victor Weaver was arrested in Chandler on three counts of selling a misbranded drug and one count of running an illegal enterprise.

According to court documents, Weaver sold 60 counterfeit Viagra pills to either a private investigator or an undercover Phoenix detective over a nine-day period this month.

Weaver was allegedly selling counterfeit drugs that contained Sildenafil Citrate, the active ingredient in Viagra. A doctor's prescription is needed in order to purchase pills containing that ingredient.

Detectives found Weaver through an online marketplace, court documents detailed.

Weaver was arrested after he agreed to meet with an undercover Phoenix detective to sell him 30 counterfeit pills in Chandler.

At the time of his arrest, Weaver allegedly had 90 of the counterfeit pills in his possession and an additional 16 were found at his home.

A search of Weaver's cell phone showed that he has been actively selling counterfeit Viagra pills since at least January 2018.

Weaver was released on his own recognizance and was expected to appear in court next Aug. 13.