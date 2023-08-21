Maricopa High School evacuated for bomb threat

The Maricopa Police Department was notified of the threat Monday morning, and the campus was evacuated.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — Maricopa High School was evacuated Monday morning after police learned of a bomb threat towards the school.

Information is limited at this time, but Maricopa Police Department confirmed that any students on campus at the time were evacuated as per the district's safety standards.

Officers are on scene at the school, conducting a search of the campus.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

