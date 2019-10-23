PHOENIX — Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will vote Monday on suspending Assessor Paul Petersen after a unanimous vote Wednesday. The board was required to give Petersen a five-days notice.

County auditors, according to Board Chairman Bill Gates, found documents from Petersen’s adoption business on his county computer. Gates would not say Wednesday if Petersen did any of the work he's accused of doing on county time. A full audit has yet to be completed.

Petersen faces 62 state and federal felony charges, in Arizona, Utah and Arkansas. He's accused of running a baby-trafficking business that ripped off taxpayers.

Petersen's attorney previously told 12 News he would not resign.

