MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in an active homicide investigation.

Investigators say the body of a man, identified as 29-year-old Adrian White, was found in the area of Valencia Avenue and Hunt Highway near Queen Creek on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at (602) 876-1011 or (602) 876-TIPS (8477).

