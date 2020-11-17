Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention officer arrested on domestic violence charges

Medardo Sanchez will be "placed on leave pending the outcome of the criminal charges and an internal investigation."

PHOENIX — A detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was arrested on domestic violence charges Monday.

Medardo Sanchez is facing one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal damage, five counts of disorderly conduct, one count of aggravated assault against a minor and one count of child abuse.

According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, Sanchez was arrested by Phoenix police while he was off duty. He was later booked at the Fourth Avenue Jail.

Sanchez will be "placed on leave pending the outcome of the criminal charges and an internal investigation," Enriquez said in a statement.

"MCSO will always be intolerant on criminal behavior, to include circumstances when our employees are accused of unlawful behavior. We are not above the law and will be held to the highest ethical standard that is expected of a leading law enforcement agency."

The details of the abuse and what led to the arrest were not immediately known.