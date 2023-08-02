Maricopa County sheriff gives update on drugs in jails and other issues

According to Sheriff Paul Penzone, from April through July, around 1,000 fentanyl pills were seized in Maricopa County jails.

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a news conference on Wednesday to give updates on several issues including drugs in Maricopa County jails.

Penzone said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is working with the sheriff's office to combat the issue of drugs in the jails. She has assigned several prosecutors to aggressively prosecute anyone who brings drugs into jails. This ensures charges are filed more quickly with drug cases in jails.

Penzone said from April through July, around 1,000 fentanyl pills were seized in Maricopa County jails.

During that time, 32 arrests have been made in drug-related seizures with 63 additional felony charges. Several cases remain under review and more charges are expected, according to Penzone.

Penzone said since the beginning of this year, there have been eight drug-related death in jails. That number is expected to get higher with the completion of medical examinations in some additional deaths.

Since the beginning of the year, 200 inmates have been taken to the hospital due to overdoses, Penzone said.

Jail employees have delivered 396 doses of the over-dose drug Narcan since Jan. 1, Penzone said. Some individuals received more than one dose of the drug.

Penzone said body scanners are now in all jails and are fully functional.

The county has hired employees who will be specifically responsible for manning the new property scanners in jails which are used to detect drugs and other contraband. Currently, a group of 10-12 employees are going through a training academy and should be ready to start working on Aug. 7.

The county is adding four new drug detection dogs for jails. The sole purpose of the new K9 will be drug detection, they will not be utilized for other K9 tasks, according to Penzone. These new K9s will be specifically trained to recover drugs in Maricopa County Jails.

Handlers for the dogs are undergoing training. Equipment for the dogs and their trainers had been ordered and is on the way.

The hope is the new unit will be fully functional by mid to late October, Penzone said.

Penzone said another issue is drugs being brought into the jail through body cavities. It is hoped that the improvements will help with this issue.

Penzone also announced the sheriff's office is adding a new motor squad unit, after a 15-year absence.

Funding for the squad is coming from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. That funding paid for motorcycles and two Mustangs for the motor squad.

Penzone said there will be five motor deputies. They will be focusing on drag racing, reckless driving, and other traffic-related issues.

These deputies should hit the streets sometime around mid-Septmeber.

During the news conference, Penzone also discussed the sheriff's office's compliance with Melendres compliance, which came about following a 2007 lawsuit that claimed the law enforcement agency was engaging in racial profiling.

Penzone said the sheriff's office remains committed to compliance. He said the sheriff's office is currently in compliance with 187 paragraphs in the order, and working to increase the number.

Penzone also touched on Fugitive Apprehension Task Force with the sheriff's office.

The task force works to get violent and dangerous criminals off the streets. It was instituted in 2017 and has recently made its 900th arrest, according to Penzone.

