Maricopa County sheriff lists Top 10 most wanted fugitives in county

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office set a press conference on Wednesday and discussed their Fugitive Apprehension Tactical Enforcement (FATE) Unit.
The FATE unit was designed in 2017 as a combined agency task force aimed at the arrest of wanted suspects and lowering the number of backlogged individuals.
So far, the FATE unit has arrested 614 wanted suspects in Maricopa County, all of whom waited on a list of charged felonies. Sheriff Paul Penzone asked that the public use resources like Silent Witness to help track down individuals on the list.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has allocated $100,000 toward rewards based on the nature of the crime a suspect is wanted for.
Sheriff Penzone released the Top 10 "Maricopa Most Wanted":
- Juan Garcia-Diaz wanted for Homicide
- Melkyseddek Munoz-Garcia wanted for Homicide
- Wade Astle wanted for Sexual exploitation of a minor
- Arthur Lien wanted for Sexual conduct with a minor
- Ali Sabah wanted for Kidnapping and sexual abuse
- Sandra Jessica Acuna wanted for Child abuse
- Kyle Anders Thompson wanted for Molestation of a child
- Gina Marie Rayner wanted for Child abuse
- Daniel Morgan wanted for Sex Crimes
- Alonso Stevenson wanted for Armed robbery and aggravated assault