Maricopa County sheriff lists Top 10 most wanted fugitives in county

Sheriff Paul Penzone asked for the public's help for the department's tactical unit aimed at arresting fugitives.

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office set a press conference on Wednesday and discussed their Fugitive Apprehension Tactical Enforcement (FATE) Unit.

The FATE unit was designed in 2017 as a combined agency task force aimed at the arrest of wanted suspects and lowering the number of backlogged individuals.

So far, the FATE unit has arrested 614 wanted suspects in Maricopa County, all of whom waited on a list of charged felonies. Sheriff Paul Penzone asked that the public use resources like Silent Witness to help track down individuals on the list.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has allocated $100,000 toward rewards based on the nature of the crime a suspect is wanted for.

Sheriff Penzone released the Top 10 "Maricopa Most Wanted":