PHOENIX — An employee at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of driving drunk, authorities say.

According to the probable cause statement, Jacob Harmon was driving a car on loan from Big Two Toyota in Chandler and was on his way to work at the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office when the crash happened.

The court documents say Harmon driving west on Interstate 10 near 32nd Street around 10:30 a.m. when he lost control of the car and hit the left median wall before striking a large work truck owned by Moon Valley Nursery.

Harmon then pulled over to the left shoulder, where a witness stepped out with him and identified him, court documents say. The witness reported Harmon appeared intoxicated and had spilled beer in his car. The witness said Harmon also threw beer cans out of the car before leaving the scene.

Investigators contacted Big Two Toyota about the car involved in the crash, and dealership employees reportedly told them it was lent to Harmon.

Two state troopers went to Harmon’s home to find him, but Harmon’s roommate told the troopers Harmon was at work at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office.

Court documents say officers received a phone call from the dealership, telling officers Harmon had contacted the dealership and reported he had damaged the loaner car and would be returning it to them.

Police officers and state troopers went to the dealership to wait for Harmon. They said when Harmon arrived, they saw the car had extensive damage in the front and the airbag had been deployed. They could also smell a strong odor of alcohol from the car and on Harmon’s breath.

Harmon was taken into custody in connection with the hit-and-run involving the large work truck. He was also accused of DUI.

At 2:54 p.m., a breathalyzer test indicated Harmon had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.192, according to the court documents. Harmon claimed he only drank one beer that morning, the documents say.

Harmon told police he drove home from work, then took his car from work to Big Two Toyota for service and obtained the loaner vehicle before returning to work.