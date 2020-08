The media briefing is at 3 p.m. at MCSO headquarters. Watch it live on 12news.com and the 12 News app.

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone will address the media Thursday afternoon to discuss an investigation involving a "high profile sexual predator," according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The identity of the person the sheriff is referring to was not immediately known. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

The media briefing is at 3 p.m. at MCSO headquarters. Watch it live on 12news.com and the 12 News app.

This is a developing story.