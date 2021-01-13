x
Maricopa County detention officer accused of molesting child

Chad Swiman has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of molestation of a child and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say one of their detention officers has been accused of molesting a child over the course of four years. 

They say Chad Swiman has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of molestation of a child and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

He is accused of crimes between 2009 and 2013. 

Sheriff’s officials say court records related to the accusations against Swiman are sealed. 

His bond has been set at $150,000 and it was unclear Tuesday if Swiman has a lawyer yet for his case. 

Sheriff’s officials say Swiman has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. 

