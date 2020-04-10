Maricopa County Deputy arrested on charges of unlawful sexual conduct

The sheriff's office stated that it has begun an "internal investigation."

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has placed one of its deputies on administrative leave after two incidents of "unlawful sexual conduct."

Deputy Gary Kaplan was booked on the counts and the sheriff's office has created an internal investigation into the matter, MCSO said.

No other information was released by the sheriff's office regarding the alleged crimes.

"MCSO will continue to hold our employees accountable for behaviors that are in conflict with our values," Sheriff Penzone said. "As the Sheriff, I will be intolerant of violations of public trust and/or abuse of the law. We owe it to the community to be transparent and accountable. My standard will remain unwavering.”

Anyone with information regarding Deputy Kaplan or the investigation is instructed to call MCSO at 602-876-TIPS (8477) or through the MCSO tip website here.