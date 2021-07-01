Maricopa County deputies seize $380,000 worth of cash, guns and drugs

The Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force seized cash, firearms, drugs, computer systems and vehicles, officials said.

PHOENIX — Three men were arrested and more than $300,000 worth of drugs, firearms and more were seized by the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force on Wednesday.

Detectives with the task force identified one person who was allegedly involved in trafficking cocaine and marijuana throughout the country and state using the U.S. Postal Service, officials said.

On Wednesday, search warrants were served at three locations connected with the crime. Detectives from multiple agencies conducted the searches, officials said.

At the first location, two suspects were arrested without incident. A third tried to run from detectives but was ultimately taken into custody, officials said.

Investigators found 46 pounds of marijuana, 3.2 pounds of mushrooms, 16 grams of cocaine, 2 pounds of cannabis, 415 vaping cartridges, 17 grams of edibles, 47 pre-rolled joints, 11 handguns, four rifles, three Glock automatic switches, a ballistic vest, high-end jewelry, multiple computer systems and five cars, officials said.

All of the items amount to approximately $380,000.

Tayden Bolton, Matthew Maddigan and Isaac Mercado, all 20 years old, are facing multiple charges. Officials did not specify.

