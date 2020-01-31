Editor's note: The above video is from an earlier newscast. 12 News will stream the press conference when it starts at 11 a.m.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will announce this morning whether it will file charges against a former Tempe police officer who is accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old last year.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel will announce her decision whether to file charges against Joseph Jaen, who allegedly shot and killed Antonio Arce last January, during a press conference at 11 a.m.

Joseph Jaen

Tempe Police Department

Jaen was responding to a call of a suspicious car in an alley when he saw Arce inside the pickup truck. Video showed the boy exiting the truck and running away, and Jaen chasing after him.

Jaen shot twice at Arce from at least 114 feet away, striking him once in the shoulder. The teenager continued to run, but collapsed on a street just outside the alleyway.

Body camera footage showed an orange-tipped fake gun underneath Arce's arm. It was an airsoft gun.

WARNING: The below video contains disturbing images and language.

Police said Jaen fired because he perceived a threat.

The video showed Jaen, who was alone, standing behind a concrete wall as he commanded Arce to drop his weapon. Arce was unresponsive, except for a quick moment in which he lifted his head up.

Several minutes passed as Jaen kept a distance as he waited for a backup.

PREVIOUSLY: Officer involved in shooting death of 14-year-old Antonio Arce had previous excessive force complaint

About five minutes passed before other officers who arrived on scene approached Arce's body, turned him over and handcuffed him before they began chest compressions.

"It's just a f------ kid," Jaen said in the video. "It's a f------ toy gun, man. What the f---?"

Jaen resigned from his position last May. Arce's parents sued City of Tempe and the Tempe Police Department earlier this month.

