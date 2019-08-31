Scary moments were caught on surveillance video when a man approached a woman with a shotgun after she completed a transaction at an ATM.

According to Silent Witness, the incident happened near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird in Phoenix.

In the video released by Silent Witness, a woman is seen getting in her car. After she shuts her door, a man, wearing a bandanna over his face approaches her with a shotgun pointed at her.

The man starts to say something to her, but she drives away.

"We always encourage people to be aware of your surroundings and in this case, it sounds like the victim was ultra-aware of what was going on because the moment she saw that guy coming up to her, she got out of there and that's what we want," Sgt. Jamie Rothschild with Silent Witness said.

The search now on for the man in the video who was last seen leaving the scene in a red sedan August 15th around 9:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-Witness. You can leave an anonymous tip at silentwitness.org.