x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Manhunt for suspect who allegedly shot New Mexico cop ends in Phoenix

Elias Buck, who is accused of shooting a New Mexico police officer last week, was arrested by Phoenix police Friday morning.

PHOENIX — A man who escaped from a Colorado jail in late December and who was sought in the subsequent non-fatal shooting of a New Mexico police officer a week ago was arrested Friday in Arizona.

Farmington police said Phoenix police got an anonymous tip and arrested 22-year-old Elias Buck early Friday morning at a convenience store near 27th and Dunlap avenues. 

Buck allegedly attempted to flee from police but officers managed to detain him after a short struggle, Phoenix police said. 

Buck was sought in Farmington in the Jan. 7 wounding of Officer Joseph Barreto during a possible DWI investigation. 

The Durango Herald reports that Buck previously scaled a fence and escaped Dec. 27 from jail in Durango after being arrested on Dec. 7 on suspicion of motor vehicle theft.

RELATED: Murder charge in Arizona against California lawyer dismissed

RELATED: Arizona woman who sparked nationwide manhunt pleads guilty to manslaughter

Up to Speed 

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan moves limbs for first time since being shot