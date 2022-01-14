Manhunt for suspect who allegedly shot New Mexico cop ends in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man who escaped from a Colorado jail in late December and who was sought in the subsequent non-fatal shooting of a New Mexico police officer a week ago was arrested Friday in Arizona.
Farmington police said Phoenix police got an anonymous tip and arrested 22-year-old Elias Buck early Friday morning at a convenience store near 27th and Dunlap avenues.
Buck allegedly attempted to flee from police but officers managed to detain him after a short struggle, Phoenix police said.
Buck was sought in Farmington in the Jan. 7 wounding of Officer Joseph Barreto during a possible DWI investigation.
The Durango Herald reports that Buck previously scaled a fence and escaped Dec. 27 from jail in Durango after being arrested on Dec. 7 on suspicion of motor vehicle theft.
