PHOENIX — Police found a man with a gunshot wound and firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene early Monday morning near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Phoenix police say around 3:45 a.m., several people reported a residential burglary on West Palm Lane. A person was banging on doors according to police.

Investigators learned, the man, identified as 43-year-old Jason Robinson was trying to get help after he was shot, police say.

The Phoenix Fire Department also responded and pronounced Robinson dead at the scene.

Police have not released any further information.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Phoenix Police Crime Stop at (602) 262-6151 or if they wish to remain anonymous, 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377 OR 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O For Spanish speaking.