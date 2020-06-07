Man with life-threatening injuries after MCSO deputy-involved shooting in Mesa

MCSO said the adult male was transported to the hospital and no deputies were injured.

MESA, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deputy-involved shooting hospitalized a man with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said Sunday evening.

According to MCSO, just after 6 p.m. deputies were involved in the shooting near 56th Street and Dodge Street in Mesa.

A man was transported to the hospital and no deputies were injured. What led up to the shooting is unknown at this time.

MCSO says the investigation is in its early stages no other information has been released.