SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police arrested a man after he allegedly parked a patrol car while drunk.

Officers were responding to a call on N. Scottsdale and E. Camelback roads Sunday and left the car on the curb with emergency lights on. Police say 31-year-old Steven Engberg got into the patrol car and took off.

Officers ran after the car as Engberg moved the car into a nearby parking lot, and he was arrested.

Engberg told police he was moving the car because it was blocking the roadway. A breathalyzer test revealed he had a blood-alcohol level of .159%

Engberg faces felony charges for unlawful use of means of transportation and DUI.

RELATED:

- DUI, aggravated assault charges recommended for wrong-way driver who crashed into Tempe PD officers

- Northern Arizona woman arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with child in the car

- Woman accused of driving drunk on the freeway with 7 kids in the car