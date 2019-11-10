Maricopa County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 34-year-old John Ivory Myers on Monday on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor.

Detectives said Myers was employed on at least a part-time basis at various dance studios and youth academic environments in Maricopa County. The sheriff's office did not specify where Myers had worked.

Sgt. Bryant Vanegas with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the alleged crime involved a girl and did not occur at one of the dance studios that Myers worked at.

Myers admitted to the crime during an interview with detectives, Vanegas added.

Myers was arrested at his Phoenix home.

No other information was immediately released.

If you know anything about this crime or any other crime, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 602-876-TIPS(8477).

