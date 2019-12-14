A man who was arrested in connection to the shooting of a Phoenix man earlier this month has been released and two other suspects have been arrested.

The Phoenix Police Department said Friday that Camden Oberndorfer and Francisco Gonzales, both 20, were both arrested in connection to the Dec. 3 shooting death of 19-year-old Matthew Chamberlain.

Chamberlain was found dead in the area of 64th Street and Thunderbird Road around 7:45 p.m. He was found shot to death, and police determined it occurred during an "illegal marijuana transaction."

A third man was arrested after Oberndorfer told police that he conspired with the man, whom Oberndorfer called his friend, to rob Chamberlain of marijuana.

Oberndorfer allegedly provided specific details of the crime, including saying that the man was the one who shot Chamberlain.

Oberndorfer was then booked into jail and charged with the homicide.

Detectives continued to investigate the shooting and received several anonymous tips that implicated Oberndorfer's friend in the shooting death. "Social media chatter" also began to implicate the man in the shooting.

The man was then taken into custody and booked into Maricopa County Jail based on probable cause.

After he was booked, police said information was developed that convinced detectives that the man was not involved in the crime and that Oberndorfer had fabricated the story.

Detectives immediately worked with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and released the man from jail, police said.

The investigation continued, which led to Gonzales being identified, taken into custody and booked into jail.

Both Oberndorfer and Gonzales have been charged with first-degree murder during the commission of a crime, armed robbery and violating probation.

Oberndorfer is expected to face additional charges for making up the story and identifying an innocent person as an accomplice.