Man who tried to sell drugs at Arizona Mills Mall sentenced to 70 months in prison

Steve Lugo Leon, 24, arranged to sell fentanyl pills and methamphetamine at the mall near Interstate 10 and Southern Avenue in Tempe.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Phoenix man has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for attempting to sell drugs at Arizona Mills Mall, authorities said.

The U.S Attorney's Office said that on Sept. 15, 2021, Steve Lugo Leon, 24, arranged to sell fentanyl pills and methamphetamine at the mall near Interstate 10 and Southern Avenue in Tempe.

Authorities said Gila River police officers tried to pull Leon's truck over in the mall parking lot, but Leon attempted to flee the scene.

Officials said Leon's truck collided with another vehicle, causing it to turn on its side. Leon's front-seat passenger, 20-year-old Rafael Ivan Valenzuela Chairez, attempted to flee on foot and was apprehended by officers.

Leon continued to drive until he crashed the truck into a light pole, officials said. Agents located 12.83 kilograms of methamphetamine and 946 grams of fentanyl pills in Leon's truck bed.

U.S. Attorneys said Leon pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

Chairez was sentenced to 18 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Chairez pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

