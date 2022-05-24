Man who exposed himself during flight to Phoenix gets probation

Antonio McGarity will be placed on probation for one year after pleading guilty to committing lewd acts during a flight to Phoenix last month.

PHOENIX — A Texas man who exposed himself and masturbated on a flight to Phoenix has been sentenced to 48 days in prison and one year of probation.

Antonio Sherrodd McGarity, 34, of Texas pleaded guilty last week in federal court to a charge of indecent acts after he masturbated in front of another passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight to Phoenix last month, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On April 2, a passenger seated next to McGarity alerted a flight attendant that the defendant had been masturbating several times during the flight.

Once the plane landed in Phoenix, the passenger told investigators McGarity allegedly exposed his genitals at least four times during the flight.

Court records show McGarity admitted to masturbating during the flight and said he thought the woman sitting next to him wasn't uncomfortable with his behavior.

McGarity will be prohibited from flying on a commercial flight while he's on probation. Shortly after his arrest, Southwest Airlines told 12 News that McGarity had been banned for life from the airline.

Federal prosecutors say McGarity has a history of prior state and local convictions for lewd and lascivious conduct.

