PHOENIX — Phoenix police arrested a man accused of stealing thousands of cans of beer, despite telling officers that he doesn’t drink.

Mikael Richardson was arrested last Tuesday after police say he robbed multiple Circle K stores in south Phoenix last year.

Police say Richardson grabbed multiple cases of beer and simply walked out each time.

After his arrest, police say he admitted to robbing the stores and said he would exchange the stolen beer for cash or drugs.

Over the course of a month, investigators say Richardson stole:

41 cases of Bud light

9 cases of Budweiser

2 cases of Coors Light

27 cases of Michelob Ultra

Richardson faces 27 felony counts for retail theft.

