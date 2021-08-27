Police search for 'person of interest' connected to indecent exposure reports near Willow Lake

Prescott police are searching for a man after several cases of indecent exposure were reported near the Willow Lake Trail.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Prescott police are looking for a man as a "person of interest" in connection to reports of indecent exposure and public sexual indecency.

Officials said that seven different cases were reported near the Willow Lake Trail system within the last six months, off of Willow Lake and Will Creek Road. A minor witnessed one of the incidents, according to a release from the Prescott Police Department. Authorities said that makes the charges rise to a felony.

A task force from the police department identified the person of interest "based on investigative work on the trails where this suspect has been observed."

On Aug. 20, a man was reported for indecent exposure and fled on foot from the nearby trail, according to police. Surveillance footage captured an image of the suspect on the trail and now police are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

The man is described as:

White male

5'8 - 5'10''

Mid-30's

Average build

Short brown hair

Possible short beard

If you recognize the subject in the photographs contact Detective Jeremy Brazell at (928) 777-1988, dispatch at (928) 445-3131, Yavapai Silent Witness at (800) 932-3232 or go online to http://yavapaisw.com.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of this individual.