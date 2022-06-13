Man wanted for allegedly stabbing Prescott couple, investigators search for information

Yavapai County Sheriffs are searching for Dillon Stuetzle, 29, for his alleged part in stabbing a husband and wife in Prescott.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a couple at their home in Prescott Valley early Saturday morning.

Officials said 29-year-old Dillon Stuetzle reportedly stabbed the two following an argument at their home on N Kings Highway.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds and lacerations, and officials have provided no additional information on their condition.

The YCSO has confirmed the suspect's identity, and is asking for the public's help in locating the man.

Stuetzle is described as being 6-foot-1-inch and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Stuetzle was last seen driving a white Kia Sol.

YCSO is asking members of the public with any information on Stuetzle's whereabouts to contact investigator J.T. Smith at 928-771-3260.

