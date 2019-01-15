BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a Kentucky man yesterday driving on Interstate 17 with a 14-year-old in the car. The man was wanted for kidnapping and sex charges from San Diego.

According to the federal complaint, the statement by the FBI says Carlie Bentley, 49, used an online dating application and met a 14-year-old boy and the two communicated on the app. On Dec. 30, Bentley traveled from Kentucky to San Diego and checked into a motel, according to the FBI.

Bentley and the minor stayed in the motel for two days, the FBI says, and then Bentley left San Diego. The victim told people that he and Bentley engaged in sexual activity, saying there were videos of the activities, the FBI says.

On Jan. 13, the victim left a note to his family saying he was running away from home. A family member contacted friends of the victim, who said he left with a 49-year-old man.

The family contacted police, and investigators were able to figure out Bentley and the victim were in Arizona, the FBI says. Alerts went out to Arizona law enforcement agencies to look for Bentley's vehicle.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, a deputy positioned himself at a median on I-17 at milepost 252 to help DPS search for Bentley's car. At 7:35 p.m. on Sunday night, the deputy caught a Kentucky plated car.

The car didn't match the descriptions of Bentley's vehicle, but the Kentucky plate was unusual. He didn't see two people in the car, only the driver, so he let it go.

When he heard later on the suspected location of Bentley was in his area, the deputy contacted DPS troopers to look for a Kentucky plated car headed north. Shortly after, DPS troopers pulled over Bentley's vehicle and took the teen into protective custody.

The FBI report said Bentley was found in the car with his pants unbuttoned and unzipped. He also admitted to arresting officers he went to San Diego around New Year's to meet with the victim and engaged in sexual acts with the victim.