PHOENIX — A man was arrested Sunday night after he was seen walking on I-17 holding a pipe and hammer in his hands.

Michael Lee Cox, 53, was walking in the median on northbound I-17 near milepost 212 a little after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to court documents.

Cox was reportedly carrying a large pipe and a hammer. He allegedly raised the pipe and hammer at law enforcement. When he was ordered to stop walking and put them down he refused.

"Cox said 'nope' and proceeded to walk across the northbound lanes," court documents allege.

Cox was almost hit by a passing car. He made it to the right emergency lane. That's when he reportedly started to run from authorities.

A trooper followed him in his patrol vehicle until Cox stopped and raised the pipe and hammer up --- still refusing to stop and put them down. He then began to run again.

A trooper chased him down, tasered him and tacked him to the ground. Cox was taken to the hospital with "superficial injuries". He was later booked into jail for failing to obey a police officer and criminal trespassing.

