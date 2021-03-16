Man turns himself in after Tempe murder

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man turned himself into the Tempe Police Department on Monday after the shooting death of a man inside a Tempe home earlier this month.
The victim was 37-year-old Anthony Bulerin who Tempe police say was found inside a home near Rural Road and Alameda Drive with gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
The investigation found that an argument between Sterling Evans and his girlfriend inside the home led to Bulerin, the woman's brother, trying to intervene in the argument and de-escalate the situation. Police say Evans displayed a gun and shot Bulerin.
Evans had been wanted by police when he turned himself Monday afternoon.
Evans was booked into Tempe City Jail on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.