Man turns himself in after allegedly killing wife

The man said he killed his wife on July 3 in their Black Canyon City home.

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — A man has been booked in the Camp Verde Detention Center after turning himself in for allegedly killing his wife on July 3.

The man, 64-year-old Donald Scott, turned himself into the Cottonwood Police Department after saying he killed his wife in their Black Canyon Creek home, deputies said.

Officers traveled to Scott's home near the intersection of Desert Cove & Mesquite Drive, deputies said. There, they reportedly found a deceased woman with evidence that corresponded with the story Scott offered.

Scott was booked on a charge of first-degree murder, deputies said. Further details on the case will reportedly be delivered on July 6.