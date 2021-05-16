Man threatening to jump off of freeway bridge taken into custody for felony warrant by police

Officers at the scene reportedly used "less lethal" munitions on the man and booked him for aggravated assault after they talked him down from jumping.

PHOENIX — A man who was threatening to jump off of an overpass bridge on Interstate 10 was taken into custody by police after he climbed back over the fence, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man, who has not yet been identified by police, had climbed over the fence near 3rd Avenue and the I-10 freeway and was threatening to take his own life, police said. It was discovered during the negotiation with the man that he had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Officers negotiated with the man and he eventually climbed back from the ledge, police said. Officers at the scene said the man did not cooperate with officers once he was back over the fence.

Police used "less lethal" munitions on the man once he was back over and then booked him for aggravated assault in addition to the felony warrant, the department said.

The department has not yet released any more details into the incident not the specifics of the felony warrant.