Man takes 2-year-old daughter on Glendale burglary incident

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man is in custody after he allegedly tried to take items from cars in a Glendale parking lot while his 2-year-old daughter was with him, police said.

Jared Ross Stone, 33, is facing two counts including reckless child abuse and 3rd degree burglary charges for the incident that occurred on Aug. 24.

Stone was arrested near 59th Avenue and Bell Road after witnesses reportedly saw Stone breaking into vehicles on surveillance cameras. One of the witnesses said a gun and other items were taken from the trunk of his vehicle, court documents say.

When Stone was arrested, officers found his 2-year-old daughter in the back seat of the car he was driving, officials said. Documents also say the car seat buckles were unlatched and the girl was holding a 5-gallon bucket hat filled with tools.

As officers searched Stone's vehicle, they were reportedly able to locate the victim's missing gun and other items.

