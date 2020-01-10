Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Glendale

Preliminary information showed that a woman allegedly stabbed the man in what police are calling a domestic-violence incident.

PHOENIX — A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Glendale early Thursday.

The Glendale Police Department said officers responded to the area of 51st and Glendale avenues around 12:30 a.m. to a call of a stabbing.

Preliminary information showed that a woman allegedly stabbed the man in what police are calling a domestic-violence incident.

The relationship between the man and woman was not immediately disclosed. Neither the man nor the woman were immediately identified.

The department also said a fire started at what officers believe is the trailer where the couple lives. No other information was released regarding the fire.

The man was taken to a local hospital and was in life-threatening condition as of Thursday morning. The woman is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, there is help.