TEMPE, Ariz — A 29-year-old man has been rushed to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the neck by his girlfriend at a Tempe apartment complex, according to Tempe Fire Medical Rescue.

The man is currently in stable condition, police say.

The stabbing happened at a complex near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive around 10 a.m.

Tempe PD is investigating the scene and police will provide more details on as new information becomes available.