Man stabbed in face by 63-year-old roommate during argument, Glendale police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man was rushed to a hospital Tuesday night after Glendale police say he was stabbed in the face by his roommate during an argument.

Police were called out to an apartment near 59th street around 7:30 p.m. after getting calls of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with an injury to his face.

He told police that he and his 63-year-old roommate got into an argument that escalated violently and led to the roommate stabbing him.

He is expected to recover, according to authorities.

Officers found the 63-year-old suspect in the apartment, and he surrendered to them peacefully.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was booked into jail for aggravated assault.

