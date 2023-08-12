Arizona man shot while trying to break into parents' home in Sun City, MCSO says

The man was shot during the incident and transported to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

SUN CITY, Ariz. — A man is in the hospital Saturday morning after trying to break into a home in Sun City, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 6 a.m. on Aug. 12, deputies responded to a call near 129th Avenue and Beardsley Road. MCSO officials said initial information revealed a man forced his way into his parents home. The suspect was not allowed to be in the home due to drug-related issues, officials added.

The man was shot during the incident and transported to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating. The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.

