Investigation underway after man shot to death in west Phoenix alley

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a murder suspect after a man was found shot to death in a Phoenix alleyway early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 4:15 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found 31-year-old Enrique Perales Hernandez in an alley with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

Police haven’t made any arrests and are still gathering suspect information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you’re asked to contact Phoenix police.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

