Man shot and killed outside Phoenix apartment

The shooting occurred in the area of South 28th St., police said.
PHOENIX — A 28-year-old man is dead after he was shot outside an apartment in Phoenix, Friday night, police said. 

Around 10 p.m., officers arrived at an apartment complex in the area of 4400 South 28th St. for a call about a shooting. 

The man was found dead at the scene, Phoenix Police said. Investigators believe the man was shot outside after an altercation with someone he knows. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

