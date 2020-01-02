A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in north Phoenix early Saturday.

The Phoenix Police Department said the man, who was not identified, was shot by an unknown suspect in the area of 23rd and Northern avenues.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department non-emergency number at 602-262-6151.

To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking