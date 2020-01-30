A man died late Wednesday after he was found in central Phoenix with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was not immediately identified.

Police said officers found the man in the area of Central Avenue and Buckeye Road around 9:30 p.m. while responding to a shooting call.

The victim was taken to a nearly hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Phoenix Police's non-emergency police number at 602-262-6151 or to remain anonymous, Silent Witness.

