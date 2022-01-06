Phoenix police searching for man who shot, killed leashed dog while on walk

The man reportedly said "sorry" and continued walking after shooting the pet, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — Officers are asking the public for help in finding a man after he shot and killed a dog while the pet was on a walk with its owner on Dec. 27, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man reportedly pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot the dog after it growled at him, police said. The dog's owner had the dog leashed while they were walking near the intersection of 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

He said "sorry" and walked away from the scene after shooting the dog, officers said.

The suspect is described as a Black man around 20-years-old, the department stated. He is around 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs around 140 lbs.

Anyone with any information relating to the shooting of the pet is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

