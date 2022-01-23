Man shot and killed in central Phoenix parking lot

Authorities say a man died while standing with large group of people when shots were fired.

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in central Phoenix Saturday night.

A large group of people were standing in a parking lot in the area of 17th and Adams streets around 9 p.m. when shots were fired within the group, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Darea Owens, 20, was found shot and died on the scene, police said.

Authorities said investigations are still in the early stages.

