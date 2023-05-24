Man shot during argument in west Phoenix, police say

Police said the shooting happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man during an argument in west Phoenix Wednesday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers were called out to 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road at about 4 a.m. after reports of gunfire.

Responding officers found 32-year-old Adrian Cantu Silva, who had been shot and killed, police said.

Police said the individual who shot Silva has not been arrested.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

