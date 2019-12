A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an altercation at a bus stop in Phoenix on Sunday.

The Phoenix Police Department said some people were "congregating" at a bus stop at 27th and Northern avenues when the altercation began.

Someone fired a gun and injured the man.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other information was immediately known.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.