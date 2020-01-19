A man is dead and a suspect has been located after a shooting occurred in west Phoenix on Sunday.

The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the area of 27th and Campbell Avenues, just off Interstate 17.

The suspect was on scene and cooperating with police.

The suspect and the victim appeared to have known each other. The department is investigating the history between the two.

Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified.

There is no threat to the public and no suspects are on the loose, the department said.

The investigation is ongoing.