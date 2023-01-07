Man shot and killed in Mesa early Saturday morning

Police said the man was shot while looking for his girlfriend's cousin

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — A 26-year-old man was killed in near East University Drive and the Loop 202 in Mesa early Saturday morning, Mesa police said.

Mesa officers found Omar Valdez laying in the street in the 8800 block of East Colby Circle around 3:40 a.m., Saturday. He had been shot and had a semiautomatic pistol next to him.

Valdez was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Mesa officers detained four adults, including the 47-year-old owner of a nearby home.

The homeowner identified themselves as the shooter told police they shot Valdez after Valdez pointed a gun at their son.