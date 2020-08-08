Man shot and killed during alleged domestic incident

The 35-year-old man from Phoenix was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, the Chandler Police Department said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 35-year-old man from Phoenix was shot and killed during an alleged domestic incident early Saturday morning, the Chandler Police Department said.

Officers were reportedly dispatched to the scene near East Saragosa Street and South Ithica Street at around 2:45 a.m. to a report of a domestic incident involving a man and a woman, police said. Shortly after, a report of gunshots came in.

Police allegedly found the man with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene, officers said. The man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

All individuals involved in the shooting are reportedly cooperating with the police. No individuals involved have been identified and the investigation is currently ongoing.