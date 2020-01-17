PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a man they believe shot and killed his step-brother on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call near N. 87th Drive and W. Palm Lane around 7:30 p.m.

The victim, later identified as 32-year-old Lashawn Pearson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the suspected shooter is Pearson's step-brother. The two were reportedly arguing when the suspect shot Pearson multiple times.

The suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to monitor this story and provide any updates as soon as they become available.

